Barclays Boosts Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 240

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.