Barclays Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 8.50

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

