Barclays Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$43.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IGM. restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.00.

TSE IGM traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$44.90. The company had a trading volume of 151,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,643. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.4400005 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

