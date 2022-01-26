Barclays Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $190.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.30. 118,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

