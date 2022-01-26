Barclays Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $190.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.
Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.30. 118,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.
In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.