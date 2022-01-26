Barclays Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $85.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Palomar stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,120. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 935,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Palomar by 204.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

