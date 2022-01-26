Barclays PLC Acquires 1,994 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after acquiring an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,410,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,898,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

