Barclays PLC Acquires 21,699 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Worthington Industries worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

