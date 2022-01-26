Barclays PLC Acquires 32,431 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

