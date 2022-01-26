Barclays PLC Acquires 47,724 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Livent worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 136,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

