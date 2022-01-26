Barclays PLC Acquires 663 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

WTM stock opened at $1,008.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,022.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,076.28. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

