Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,233 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.