Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 527,802 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

