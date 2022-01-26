Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

