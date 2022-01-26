Barclays PLC Buys 109,878 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 165.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

