Barclays PLC Buys 20,465 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Ingevity worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

