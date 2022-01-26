Barclays PLC Buys 44,048 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

