Barclays PLC Buys 7,287 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.