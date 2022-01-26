Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ternium by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.