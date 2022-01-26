Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carter’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.