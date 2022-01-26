Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mercury General worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 9.8% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury General by 334.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 432,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

