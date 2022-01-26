Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 816,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

