Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LANC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

