Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Atkore worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

