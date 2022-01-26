Barclays PLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Flowserve worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

