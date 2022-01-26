Barclays PLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 264,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 240.95 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

