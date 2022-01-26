Barclays PLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 62.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

