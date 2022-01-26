Barclays PLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Editas Medicine worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

