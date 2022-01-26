Barclays PLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,021,310 in the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

