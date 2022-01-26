Barclays PLC Has $3.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.