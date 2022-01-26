Barclays PLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 539,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 348,363 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 181,887 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

