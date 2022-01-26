Barclays PLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Federal Signal worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

