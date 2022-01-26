Barclays PLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Ambarella worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.58.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

