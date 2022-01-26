Barclays PLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Perficient worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Perficient by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

