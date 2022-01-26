Barclays PLC Increases Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Cassava Sciences worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

