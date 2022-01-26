Barclays PLC Increases Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,994.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

