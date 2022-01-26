Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 148,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

