Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

