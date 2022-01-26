Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

