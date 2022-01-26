Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
