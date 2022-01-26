Barclays PLC Purchases 13,425 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in CGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

GIB stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.