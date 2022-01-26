Barclays PLC Purchases 18,044 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Stepan worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stepan by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

