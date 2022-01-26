Barclays PLC Purchases 42,540 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

