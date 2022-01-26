Barclays PLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,523 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 2,466,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after buying an additional 86,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.