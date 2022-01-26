Barclays PLC Raises Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $240.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.75. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.08.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.