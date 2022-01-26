Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $136.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97.

