Barclays PLC Sells 15,696 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,851 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 514,763 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,142,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 308,007 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,141,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.17 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

