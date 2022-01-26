Barclays PLC Sells 49,863 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

