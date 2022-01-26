Barclays Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $178.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.79.

NYSE MMM opened at $173.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.34. 3M has a 1 year low of $168.01 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

