Barclays Raises Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 590

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCBFY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

