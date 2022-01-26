Barclays Trims KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price to €66.40

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 37,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

