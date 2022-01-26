Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.73.

Barkby Group Company Profile (LON:BARK)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

